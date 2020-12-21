LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

