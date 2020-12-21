Dean D’angelo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SCM opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.