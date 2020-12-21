Dean D’angelo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCM opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

