Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $28,187,965.54 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $406.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $430.90 and its 200-day moving average is $360.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.