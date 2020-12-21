LPL Financial LLC Has $83,000 Position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,082 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,718,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 290,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

