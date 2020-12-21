LPL Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iBio by 39.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

IBIO stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

