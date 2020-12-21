Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at $737,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 91,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $551,310.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 192,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.