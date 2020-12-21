Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,893,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $12,893,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $464,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $266.24 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

