Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.41 Million

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $67.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $68.90 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.67 million to $371.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.43 million, with estimates ranging from $293.21 million to $312.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 47.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

