Critical Comparison: Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ)

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Saga Communications and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67% iHeartMedia 1.59% -0.90% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saga Communications and iHeartMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.13 $13.28 million N/A N/A iHeartMedia $6.33 billion 0.01 -$201.91 million N/A N/A

Saga Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia.

Summary

Saga Communications beats iHeartMedia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 848 radio stations, which included 239 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 79,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, public bike programs, and other spectaculars. This segment owned and operated approximately 380,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

