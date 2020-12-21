The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha Sells 35,906 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

