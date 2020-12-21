Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX opened at $48.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.01. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

