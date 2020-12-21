Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.41.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

