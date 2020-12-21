McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.44.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.08 on Friday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

