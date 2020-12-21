HC Wainwright Boosts Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target to $10.00

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Otonomy stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

