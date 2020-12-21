NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $530.88 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $328.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,938 shares of company stock worth $31,326,131 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,139 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 269.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.