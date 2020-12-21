Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.13% of Nathan’s Famous worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 232,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $76.30.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

