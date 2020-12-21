BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Acacia Research worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 14.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 179,084 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $5,668,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $4,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 228,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

