ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

COFS opened at $31.26 on Monday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (OTCMKTS:COFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank and Lakestone Bank & Trust that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, checking, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:COFS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.