BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,451 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of The ExOne worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XONE. ValuEngine cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE opened at $11.79 on Monday. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $680,325. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

