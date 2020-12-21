Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,825 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $17.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

