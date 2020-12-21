Wells Fargo & Company MN Takes Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $11,245,777.30. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 650,274 shares of company stock worth $31,633,897 over the last three months.

PCVX opened at $30.51 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

