Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

