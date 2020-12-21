iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter valued at about $175,000.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $12.26 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

