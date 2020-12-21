iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EIS opened at $62.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $62.35.

