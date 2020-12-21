Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 536 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.28% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of IAK opened at $66.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $75.83.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.