Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFED. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.54% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

