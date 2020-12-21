EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EVO Payments by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

