BidaskClub Lowers Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of GRIF opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 million, a PE ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.07.
Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.
About Griffin Industrial Realty
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.
