BidaskClub Lowers Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GRIF opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 million, a PE ratio of -81.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 606.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

