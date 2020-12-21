Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $42.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $639,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,072.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,216. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 279,616 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

