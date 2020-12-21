BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of TSEM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $27.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 210,635 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

