BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of TSEM opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $27.27.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
