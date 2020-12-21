Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.45.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $579,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 218.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $557,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

