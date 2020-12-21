JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $10.00

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of ProPetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

