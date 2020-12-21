Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $27.62 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

