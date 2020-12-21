H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

FUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $52.86 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,148 shares of company stock worth $2,944,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 104.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 3,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

