Head-To-Head Review: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 11 13 0 2.42 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $435.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 186.49 $25.31 million $0.09 4,511.22 GigaMedia $6.64 million 4.98 -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats GigaMedia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.