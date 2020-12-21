Comparing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adobe and National Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $12.87 billion 18.75 $5.26 billion $8.58 58.62 National Instruments $1.35 billion 4.19 $162.15 million $1.31 32.98

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than National Instruments. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 40.88% 35.81% 18.53% National Instruments 15.35% 10.01% 6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adobe and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 4 22 0 2.85 National Instruments 1 4 1 0 2.00

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $525.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. National Instruments has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than National Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adobe beats National Instruments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals, as well as marketing departments and agencies, companies and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing and optimizing customer experiences from advertising to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

