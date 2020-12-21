Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP opened at $28.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

