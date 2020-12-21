SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head to Head Analysis

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOS and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 1 4 10 0 2.60

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $28.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 11.79% 14.73% 1.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 0.29 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $19.09 billion 0.99 $3.75 billion $4.29 7.54

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats SOS on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

