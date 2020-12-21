Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HOPE opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 813,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 226,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

