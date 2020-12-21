The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.71 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Andersons by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

