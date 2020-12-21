Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.