Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded to Buy at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.23.

WAT opened at $250.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

