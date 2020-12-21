Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

