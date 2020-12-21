Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

