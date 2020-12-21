Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

YELP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after buying an additional 109,816 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

