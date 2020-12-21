Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.