California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.06. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

