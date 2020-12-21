Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Element Solutions news, VP Patricia Mount sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $122,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

