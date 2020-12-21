Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $534.00.

CHE stock opened at $538.71 on Thursday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $539.64. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,653 shares of company stock worth $5,278,900 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 66,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,626,096 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $70,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $48,286,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,789,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $27,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

