Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DECK. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.39.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $294.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.12.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.